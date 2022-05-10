Man arrested for stabbing his friend with a knife

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 10 May 2022 – A man was fatally stabbed during a night out at Nice Bar in Agaat Street, Kuisebmund, Walvis Bay at around midnight on Monday, police reported on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the deceased and his friends were drinking at the bar when a heated argument broke out between him and one of his friends.

Police Inspector, Ileni Shapumba, reported the suspect then stabbed the victim with a knife twice in the left side of the neck resulting in a serious loss of blood, and he died soon afterwards.

The deceased was identified as Tuukondjeni Nanghonga (28) and his next of kin has been informed.

According to the report the body of the victim was taken to Swakopmund State Hospital for further handling. An autopsy is due to be performed.

A 23-year-old male suspect is in police custody and is due to appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The police investigation is continuing. – Namibia Daily News