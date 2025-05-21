Namibia seeks private participation to boost transport infrastructure

WINDHOEK, May 21 — Namibia is seeking increased private sector participation to support the development and maintenance of its transport infrastructure, according to a transport and logistics sector update report released Tuesday.

The report identifies public-private partnerships (PPPs) as essential to addressing persistent funding constraints. “Public funding for transport infrastructure is limited; hence, the importance of PPPs to augment government resources and bridge the infrastructure gap,” the report stated.

As Namibia works to position itself as a logistics hub for the Southern African Development Community, the report highlights key corridors such as Walvis Bay-Ndola-Lubumbashi and the Trans-Kalahari as strategic routes for regional trade and integration.

To attract increased private sector involvement, the report emphasizes the need to improve the investment climate, noting that efforts are underway to strengthen the PPP regulatory framework to make it more appealing to investors.

Both the country’s logistics hub master plan and transport master plan underscore PPPs as critical instruments for delivering infrastructure projects and operational services.

“These strategic frameworks promote PPPs as viable mechanisms to finance and operate transport infrastructure efficiently,” the report said.

The report also acknowledges persistent constraints, stating challenges such as limited technical capacity, regulatory bottlenecks, and institutional coordination issues continue to hinder the implementation of PPP projects.

Nevertheless, authorities stress that private sector partnerships remain key to achieving Namibia‘s infrastructure ambitions. “Private sector involvement is necessary not only for capital investment but also for operational efficiency and innovation in the sector,” it said.