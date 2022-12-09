New Town to Resuscitate Economic Development and Growth

By Josef Kefas Sheehama

There are good reasons to assume that a new town between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo will be economically viable. As part of the preparation of National Development Plan (NDP 6), a review of the performance of the domestic economy during NDP5 is crucial importance to enable incorporating the establishment of a new town. A new town will helps to build stronger and more innovative urban and regional economies, meaning more jobs, more prosperity, and a bigger tax base. The total distance between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo is 171 KM (kilometers) and 365.9 meters. The new town can accommodate more or less 10 00 to 15,000 inhabitants. The new town shall be called “Otwahangana”. This means we are united. To make the new town economically viable, it should be located 65KM from Okahandja and again 65KM to Otjiwarongo. The travel duration from Okahandja to Otjiwarongo is around 2.5 Hours if your travel speed 120 KM per hour. Considering that the new town launch residential developments at benchmark prices that are lower than Okahandja and Otjiwarongo, this will have a positive impact on the prices of the residential properties. This is where legislation can have the desired effect. If investors, urban planners and builders are obliged by law to operate in a certain manner, profit and investment opportunity can drive redevelopment in the right direction. It does where I live, forcing reconstruction of residential zones with more energy efficient, socially – economically mixed housing.

Given the very high value of land in Namibia, the potential for profit would be greater, not less, with more regulation of the construction industry, local authority planning and less planning permission for individual fantasies. If we cannot bring development in our own count no one will do it. In his inaugural address former president John F. Kennedy asserted, “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” This statement of his speech a call to action for the public to do what is right for the greater good.

This underscores the crucial importance of economic diversification to reduce the country’s heavy reliance on current cities and towns. It is on the basis of the performance of NDP 5, and taking into consideration the development challenges facing Namibia that NDP 6 shall advocates for various policies and strategies to promote growth and create employment opportunities in the economy. The implementation of these strategies shall promote domestic and foreign direct investment FDI) to grow the economy and create employment opportunities. Hence, the National Development Plan (NDP6) shall give the estimated financial resources that are likely to be available to the new town as well as the proposed allocations between the recurrent and development budgets. This should be catered for through a detailed action plan focused on education, skills and innovation which we know the Government and Construction Sector Group and working on.

Furthermore, the government should engage farmers to sell portion of their lands in the best interest of economic development and growth. The government shall compensate the farmers. The land reform is important from the social and economic viewpoints. From the social point of view redistribution of land and creation of small farms is important for promoting not only equity or distributive justice but also for increasing efficiency and productivity of agriculture.

Additionally, the government should focus on land reform and make it part of its agenda. The potentials of improving the economic situation of Namibia if the right policies are made and implemented. The Namibian Constitution has been described as a transformative constitution because it was designed to heal the divisions of the past and establish a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights, and to improve the quality of life of all citizens and free the potential of each person. The land provides sustenance for current and future generations, it is connected to spiritual beliefs, traditional knowledge and teachings, it is fundamental to cultural reproduction, moreover, commonly held land rights reinforce nationhood. Land reform is a major means of attaining the goals of social justice and economic progress in Namibia. It is critical not only in terms of providing historical redress for centuries of settler dispossession, but also for resolving the national democratic revolution in Namibia. Therefore, addressing the Land Reform matter will not erode property rights, but will instead ensure that the rights of all Namibians, and not just those who currently own land, are strengthened.

Furthermore, Namibia need to drive economic development and growth. The new development will empower local areas to come forward with ideas for new town that deliver jobs, houses and economic growth and create future for our next generation. If we want our youngsters to have a meaningful future with a broad range of opportunities to aspire to then Namibia needs to change its attitude. We’ve got to make things happen ourselves, instead of hoping someone will come here and do it for us or limiting our efforts to relatively small industries. The poverty is a disease that threatens our very moral fiber in Namibia; by working together and pooling our resources, we will be able to put aside some of the vast differences that exist between people, and focus instead on meeting basic needs and providing better quality of life for everyone. Research points out that the new town will develop economically, and essential services have been easily provided to the citizens. Economic development is seen in terms of improved services to citizens of the town. Governments in most countries have been struggling to deliver the best essential services to the residents hence boosting economic development.

Moreover, we cannot build walls that undermine a radical economic transformation that needs to work in a united way. We should not politicize the economic development and growth. We must not allow other people’s perceptions to define the success of our country. David L. Franklin asserted that,” We cannot allow difficulties to discourage us. Roadblocks may cause us to alter our course a bit but we cannot let them deter us from our destination”. Hence, our ability to reignite our economy rests on the decisions we take in this moment, and the urgency with which we address this new town Radical Economic Transformation. We cannot accept short mind and we shall do everything in the best of our country as well as future generation. We shall not rest until we have fulfilled the potential of our country. We shall not rest until we have built a new economy based on fairness, justice and equality. This is the task of our generation to renew, to repair and to rebuild. The government should implement policy measures to promote economic transformation. The policy development and implementation to spur development in the cross-cutting sector and be a catalyst for economic growth and radical economic transformation. The future of Namibia economy lies in our hands.

To that end, in order to reach its manufacturing and industrial potential, much needs to be done by the public and private sectors to increase Namibia’s economic complexity, diversity, competitiveness, and productivity.

The new town which shall called “ Otwahangana” seeking new and innovative ways to attract investment and nurture industry, implementing strategies that involve targeted investment in infrastructure and the establishment of special economic zones. It provides policymakers with some options likely to attract private investors, accelerate manufacturing and industrial development, and contribute to growth and poverty alleviation.

Therefore, we dare not take a moment to pause. Together, we will build a radical transformation economic. The time is now.