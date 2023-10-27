Trending Now
Economics

EU-Namibia Partnership to Create Jobs and Boost Economic Growth

October 27, 2023

Staff Reporter

BRUSSELS, Oct. 27 — The European Union (EU) and Namibia have officially endorsed the roadmap for their strategic partnership focused on sustainable raw materials value chains and renewable hydrogen. This forward-looking collaboration is backed by a substantial €1 billion investment from the EU, its member states, and European financial institutions.

The roadmap lays out specific actions that the partnership will undertake to advance its objectives, which include:

1. Fostering the growth of Namibia’s green hydrogen sector by channelling investments into research and development, infrastructure, and capacity building.

2. Supporting the sustainable development of Namibia’s mining sector by investing in environmental protection and social development initiatives.

3. Facilitating trade and investment between the EU and Namibia in sustainable raw materials and renewable hydrogen.

Additionally, the partnership will play a crucial role in transforming the Port of Walvis Bay, Namibia, into a robust industrial and logistics hub for the region, further enhancing its strategic significance.

This strategic partnership between the EU and Namibia took shape with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in November 2022. It is an integral part of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, a visionary initiative aimed at investing €300 billion in infrastructure and various projects worldwide over the next seven years.

The EU-Namibia partnership signifies a substantial leap forward for both parties. Namibia boasts abundant renewable energy resources and mineral deposits, offering the potential to produce green hydrogen and other sustainable raw materials. The EU, in turn, stands as a significant importer of these materials, making this partnership instrumental in securing its vital supply chain.

Beyond the economic implications, this partnership is poised to generate employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth in both the EU and Namibia, effectively embodying a “win-win” scenario for all involved parties.

