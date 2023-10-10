Office of the President Mourns the Loss of Colleague, Mathew Shigwedha Andreas Nangombe

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Windhoek, October 10 – The Office of the President is profoundly saddened to announce the unexpected passing of their esteemed colleague, Mathew Shigwedha Andreas Nangombe, on Friday, the 6th of October 2023, in Windhoek. Nangombe’s untimely departure followed a brief battle with illness, leaving a void in the hearts of his coworkers.

With a remarkable tenure of service spanning 10 years, Nangombe joined the Office of the President as a Special Assistant to the Former President on the 1st of July 2013. Recognizing his exceptional capabilities and unwavering dedication, he was subsequently promoted to the prestigious position of Senior Special Assistant, a role he held until his passing.

During this period of profound sorrow, the Office of the President extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to Nangombe’s wife, children, entire family, and friends. They fully comprehend the deep grief and anguish that accompanies such a loss and offer their unwavering support during this challenging period of mourning.

Nangombe’s significant contributions to the Office of the President over the past decade, marked by his unwavering dedication and commitment, will forever be etched in the memories of his colleagues and all those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

His legacy will stand as a source of inspiration for future generations and a testament to the enduring impact that one individual can make within a professional environment.- Namibia Daily News