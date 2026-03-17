Namibia, Russia hold high-level economic talks to drive industrialization, trade

WINDHOEK, March 16– Namibia has hosted the Eleventh Session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation with Russia, reaffirming a strategic partnership to drive industrialization, energy, security, and expanded trade.

The ministerial session ran from Sunday to Monday, following a Namibia-Russia Business Forum held on March 13. “I have glanced through the outcome of the Business Forum document and am happy to note that follow-up activities have been identified,” Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi said at the opening of the session.

The minister underlined the establishment of a fertilizer manufacturing plant as a means of supporting various agricultural green schemes across Namibia.

“Namibia will appreciate the support of Russia. The fertilizer plant will not only reduce costs, but it will also boost agricultural production at the existing project sites and increase output for those doing farming at the subsistence level,” she added.

The commission reviewed progress achieved since its previous session and exchanged views on expanding cooperation in priority sectors, including trade, investment, energy, mining, transport, logistics, science, health, and defense and security.

The Russian delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the Namibian government.

Both nations agreed to intensify consultations between ministries and business communities to implement the decisions of the 11th Session.

Looking ahead, the commission agreed that the 12th Session will be hosted by Russia in 2027, with the specific date to be determined through diplomatic channels. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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