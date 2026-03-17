FAO sign framework to strengthen food security

WINDHOEK, March 17– The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Namibia government on Monday signed a five-year cooperation framework aimed at transforming the country’s agrifood systems and addressing rising food insecurity.

The Country Programming Framework 2025-2029, signed in Windhoek, outlines priority areas for collaboration to boost agricultural production, improve nutrition and promote sustainable management of natural resources.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, FAO representative ad interim in Namibia Patrice Takoukam said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to reform the country’s agrifood sector and improve livelihoods.

According to FAO, about 57.2 percent of Namibia‘s population experiences moderate or severe food insecurity, while nearly one in five people is undernourished and more than one in five children under five suffers from stunting.

Agriculture remains a key sector for livelihoods, particularly in rural areas where smallholder farmers make up more than 70 percent of the sector.

Takoukam said that FAO will provide technical support to government-led initiatives while helping mobilize international cooperation and investment to improve agricultural productivity, strengthen food systems and protect natural resources.

The implementation of the framework requires about 15.7 million U.S. dollars, of which 6.8 million dollars has already been secured, leaving a funding gap of 8.9 million dollars, Takoukam said, adding that FAO will work with partners to mobilize additional resources. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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