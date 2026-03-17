AU expresses condolence over deadly landslide in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, March 17 — African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has extended condolences following the tragic landslide that left more than 100 people dead in southern Ethiopia.

According to local authorities, 107 bodies of victims have been recovered following the landslide that occurred last Tuesday night, as torrential rains triggered massive soil shifts in the Gamo Zone of the South Ethiopia Regional State.

In a statement issued Monday, the AUC chairperson expressed “profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences” to the government and people of Ethiopia following the tragic incident that claimed many lives and displaced thousands of families after days of heavy rainfall.

Following the incident, the Ethiopian House of Peoples’ Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, declared a three-day national mourning starting from Saturday to honor the victims.

Reiterating the 55-member continental organization’s stand with the East African country during the period of national mourning, Youssouf reaffirmed the AU’s support for the ongoing relief and recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, the AUC chief expressed concern over the wider impact of severe flooding across the region, highlighting the importance of investing in disaster risk management, early warning systems, and climate resilience to better protect communities from the increasing threat of extreme weather. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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