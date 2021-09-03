Trending Now
Namibia receives batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by Serbia

written by Derdy September 3, 2021

WINDHOEK, Sept. 3  — Namibia’s Ministry of Health on Thursday received 15,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a donation from the government of Serbia.
“We have now increased the range of vaccines available to Namibians. Those who were waiting for the arrival of Sputnik V are invited to come for vaccination,” Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said.
Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in March this year, Namibia has been making use of the Sinopharm vaccine from China, and the AstraZeneca vaccine.
According to the Health Ministry, by Sept. 1, a total of 214,854 people have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 117,910 had received two doses.
“We are encouraged by the sustained decline in the number of new infections, hospitalization, and deaths. These achievements are the results of the public health measures that we have instituted and the cooperation from the public. We ask that we continue on this trajectory,” Shangula said.
He encouraged those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so without delay.  (Xinhua)

