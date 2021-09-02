Electoral Commission Facelift

Windhoek,2 September — President Hage Geingob has appointed Jjoram Rukambe, Elsie Nghikembwa, and Dr. Emmerencia Leonard as members of the Electoral Commission of Namibia for a period of five years, with effect from 16 September 2021.

The President also appointed Mr. Basilius M. Dyakugha as the Ombudsman of the Republic of Namibia with effect from 01 October 2021.

The President expresses his confidence and trust in the ability, commitment, and fairness with which the new members of the Electoral Commission of Namibia and the new Ombudsman of the Republic of Namibia will be expected to execute their respective duties and responsibilities.

NDN





