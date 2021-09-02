Trending Now
Home National Electoral Commission Facelift
Electoral Commission Facelift
National

Electoral Commission Facelift

written by Anna Hepeni September 2, 2021

Windhoek,2 September  —  President Hage Geingob has appointed Jjoram Rukambe, Elsie Nghikembwa, and Dr. Emmerencia Leonard as members of the Electoral Commission of Namibia for a period of five years, with effect from 16 September 2021.

The President also appointed Mr. Basilius M. Dyakugha as the Ombudsman of the Republic of Namibia with effect from 01 October 2021.

The President expresses his confidence and trust in the ability, commitment, and fairness with which the new members of the Electoral Commission of Namibia and the new Ombudsman of the Republic of Namibia will be expected to execute their respective duties and responsibilities.

NDN



Post Views: 12
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Divundu Village Council’s chairperson overturned his vehicle in...

March 1, 2021

France urges Russia to free captured Ukranian naval...

November 26, 2018

One-year-old girl dies in accident at Rehoboth car...

August 16, 2018

Four suspected poachers remanded in custody at Outjo

June 15, 2018

Uganda to host over 2,000 Afghan refugees: official

August 17, 2021

Zimbabwe court declares Nelson Chamisa illegitimate leader of...

May 8, 2019

Namibia witnesses rising poverty levels amid COVID-19.

June 12, 2021

4 military personnel wounded in rocket attack on...

January 12, 2020

Tara nostalgia

November 15, 2019

Rössing Uranium Boosts Support in the Fight Against...

August 27, 2021