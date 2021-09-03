Amazon announces investment in carbon removal solutions in Brazil

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3 — As part of its efforts to support global solutions to the climate crisis, Amazon on Thursday announced the launch of the Agroforestry and Restoration Accelerator in partnership with The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental organization.

The Accelerator will create a more sustainable source of income for thousands of local farmers in the Brazilian Amazonian state of Para, while also restoring native rainforests and fighting climate change by naturally trapping and storing carbon, the announcement said.

The Agroforestry and Restoration Accelerator is one carbon removal project, and part of Amazon’s commitment to meeting The Climate Pledge, which the company co-founded with Global Optimism. Signatories to the Pledge commit to reaching net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

“Restoring the world’s forests is one of the most meaningful actions we can take right now to address climate change, and it will require innovative solutions to be successful,” said Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide sustainability at Amazon. “Amazon is looking forward to contributing our passion for innovation along with financial support to improve the livelihoods of local communities in Brazil, while helping to protect the planet for future generations.”

Amazon’s initial investment in the Accelerator will support 3,000 farmers and restore approximately 20,000 hectares within three years, removing up to 10 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through 2050, according to the announcement. (Xinhua)