Dynapharm Namibia to open Head Office in CBD

WINDHOEK, NOV 10 – Dynapharm Namibia will open its new head office on Saturday the 13th of November in Windhoek’s Central Business District (CBD.)

Boasting a wide range of products from cosmetics, home care, nutraceutical as well as agricultural products, Dynapharm Group of Manufacturers has ten different companies under its umbrella, and has set its sights on the distribution of organic products all the while providing an opportunity for wealth creation.

According to Dynapharm Namibia Director Alexander Kiremire, “Dynapharm is geared at, among other things, eliminating poverty and improving people’s health, therefore health and wealth generation. We all know that a healthy workforce is a productive workforce, hence we are premised on improving people’s livelihood.”

The agricultural products availed through Dynapharm Namibia are 100% organic and Kiremire has indicated that some of them can be game-changers in Namibia’s agricultural sector.

“We have people that demand our products because of effectiveness, quality and results. For instance, people have recorded healthier and bigger crops when making use of our fertilisers, in addition their animals have also benefitted through higher birth rates and a general improvement in the immune system.”

At the moment, one of the most effective fertilisers that Dynapharm has to offer is ‘D.I. Grow’ which has already been utilised by farmers during the drought years here in Namibia to devastating results that secured cow-fodder at a time when animals were at their knees.

“This product is environment friendly, helps the growth of various trees, vegetables, fruits and flowers while improving the quality of the soil, thus there is an increase in the quantity and quality of crop yield. It is non-toxic and environmentally friendly. I believe that this product can guarantee agricultural sustainability improvement here in Namibia because of its unique traits.”

Meme Olivia Shiikwa has been using D.I. Grow since 2018 and she wants people to be informed.

“I have learned more about farming. I have been using D.I. Grow because it has been giving me results. I have a garden here and at the north. Even though my garden here in Windhoek is small, I have very high production. I have chickens in the north and the production is high. If there is hunger for cattle, I don’t feel it. But someone has to know how to use it. If you don’t know how to understand it, then it won’t work. Just because you heard it from me, it doesn’t guarantee results. You have to follow instructions exactly by the book,” she said.

In addition, Dynapharm was established to help create and share opportunities that improve lives and health of ever person, through marketing products that make good on their promise and an incentive package that is both generous and achievable.

The official opening of the new office at Shop Number 1 Continental Building, Independence Avenue (Old Doregos Restaurant) will offer distributors and members of the public easy access as it is located at a highly visual location.

Members of the public are also invited to the official opening at 10:00, and prizes will be won during the proceedings, with the first ten people to register for N$650 to get 1ltr of D.I. Grow for free, while the first three people to register for a mobile stockist will receive a free microwave.

Dynapharm NAMIBIA was officially established in 2009 and has been operational since 2013. – Staff Reporter