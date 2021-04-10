Namibia Premier Football League officially launched

WINDHOEK, April 10 — The Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) was officially launched Saturday at the Namibia Football Association (NFA) in Windhoek.

The NPFL is a fully-fledged professional league that will replace the expelled Namibia Premier League (NPL).

According to NPFL director Mabos Vries, NPFL will start on April 17 and end on July 31 this year, while the second league of the NPFL will start in the beginning of August this year and end in May next year.

The NPFL will be funded by the NFA through FIFA funding.

“We will make sure that the league consists of former NPL clubs, namely Black Africa, the Orlando Pirates, the Tigers, Citizens, Young Brazilians, Civics, Mighty Gunners, Blue Waters, Tura Magic, Eleven Arrows, Julinho and Young Africans. Football must start. Anybody trying to stop the start of the league will face consequences,” said Vries in an interview with Xinhua. (Xinhua)