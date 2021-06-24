Kavango East regional Council to reward Mboma and Masilingi for their outstanding international achievements.

Rundu,June 24–The leadership of the Kavango East Regional Council led by the Governor, Hon. Bonifatius Wakudumo, announced yesterday that the Council will bestow Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi N$10 000.00 each to prepare for the 2020Tokyo Olympics slated for 23 July 2021.

This follows the outstanding performance of both athletes at prestigious competitions in Spain and Poland during the weekend. The leadership also promised to give the athletes a heroic welcome upon their return to Namibia, in line with COVID-19 regulations.

A technical committee has been set up to further explore for more assistance for the athletes. The committee will be chaired by Education Director, Fanuel Kapapero.

Both Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi hail from the Kavango East Region,Christine Mboma from Shinyungwe Village and Beatrice Masilingi from Kehemu location in Rundu, respectively.

