Namibia pledges support, protection of people with albinism

WINDHOEK, June 19 — The Namibian government has pledged support and protection of people living with albinism.

While addressing an event held Saturday to mark the International Albinism Awareness Day in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, Samwele Samwele, an official of the department responsible for disability affairs with the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, said the protection and promotion of the human rights of people with albinism remain the government’s priority.

According to Samwele, people with albinism in Namibia are subjected to stigma, discrimination and threats.

“If not contained and addressed within a specific jurisdiction, dangerous beliefs such as those associated with albinism can easily spill over,” he said.

Namibia plans to develop a strategy for implementing safety measures for people with albinism.

“The strategy should put effective prevention plans and programs to stop the spread of violence and crime against persons with albinism. While the strict prosecution and severe sentencing of perpetrators of violence should act as a deterrent,” he said, hoping that it would complement existing legislation and programs.

Other interventions included educational support, benefiting 23 students with albinism during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial years.



“I hope we can add the sun protection lotions to our list of items on the Individual Support Program because it is a priority to ensure that persons with albinism are supported and protected,” he said.

The country’s Ombudsman office is also busy finalizing a report with recommendations from public hearings on albinism among persons with disabilities and the public since 2019.

Samwele also called on non-governmental organizations and stakeholders to relentlessly execute targeted interventions to improve the welfare and rights of people with albinism. “Education and awareness-raising campaigns should be intensified to help combat superstitions and stigma associated with albinism.”

Namibia observed the International Albinism Awareness Day on June 18, under the theme “United in making our voices heard.” (Xinhua)