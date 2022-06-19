Nandi-Ndaitwah warns against those trying to cause chaos in Swapo

By Josh Grand

ONGWEDIVA, June 19 – Swapo Party vice president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, said people are being badly influenced because those doing it want chaos in the party.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the remarks during the Swapo mass political mobilisation rally at Ongwediva in the Oshana region on Saturday.

“We should not give them a chance to destroy us,” she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed that Swapo is here to stay, and people should not allow themselves to be polluted by anyone.

People, she said, should know where they come from and where they are heading, to avoid being destroyed by the enemy force.

Oshana regional coordinator, Samuel Nelongo, said that in the world of technology and mass media, some comrades have become so addicted to using social media to air their views, and grievances and even attacking each other and spreading lies.

He encouraged those Swapo members who have become victims of this character assassination to wear their bulletproof vest – that is the constitution of the party.

Mass mobilisation rallies are due to take place in all 11 districts, 177 branches and 560 sections of Oshana.

Nelongo called on all Swapo members in the region to utilise the existing party structures to air their views and grievances. – Namibia Daily News