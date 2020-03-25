Macao reports four newly imported COVID-19 cases

MACAO, March 25 -- The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government Wednesday reported four newly confirmed imported COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of all confirmed cases to 30. The 27th case is a 28-year-old male Macao resident returning from Britain. He arrived at Macao and received a 14-day medical observation in a local facility on Sunday. He was diagnosed with the disease on Tuesday. The 28th and 29th cases are both Macao residents who had studied in Britain and flew back from London. One of them, an 18-year-old male, arrived in Macao on Sunday and had a 14-day medical observation. On Tuesday he was diagnosed with the disease. The other is a 15-year-old female, who flew to Hong Kong via Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia on March 16. She stayed in Hong Kong for a week and arrived in Macao on Tuesday. Upon arrival, she was taken to hospital for examination since she was found to have respiratory symptoms. On Wednesday morning she tested positive for COVID-19 infection. The 30th case is a 52-year-old Australian who arrived in Hong Kong from London on March 16, and then went to Macao via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. After staying for a few days, he left for Hong Kong on Friday and planned to fly to Australia, but he was denied entry to Hong Kong. When going back to Macao, he had a 14-day medical observation and was diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday. A total of 20 patients currently in Macao have COVID-19 infection and have been kept in quarantine for treatment at Centro Hospitalar Conde de Sao Januario. The ten cases previously reported before March 16 were all discharged from hospital after recovery. Xinhua