Tens of thousands of Algerians rally to condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza

Africa

October 20, 2023

ALGIERS, Oct. 20 — Tens of thousands of Algerians took to the streets on Thursday to show their solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

In the capital city of Algiers, crowds marched through the main streets before staging a sit-in in the Martyrs’ Square, live broadcast by state-owned ENTV.

Waving Palestinian and Algerian flags, demonstrators passionately chanted pro-Gaza slogans, demanded justice for the lives lost, and called for an end to Israel’s violence against civilians.

The protesters demanded a free Palestine and urged the international community to intervene immediately.

They called on world leaders to pressure Israel to lift the blockade on Gaza and cease its attacks on the Palestinian enclave, emphasizing the urgent need to open the border crossings and deliver aid and medical supplies to the people of Gaza.

Marches and demonstrations were also organized in other Algerian provinces, according to ENTV.

On Oct. 7, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched a surprise attack on Israeli military targets and towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting extensive Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and punitive measures, including a siege on the enclave with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off.

Some 1,300 people in Israel were killed in the attacks launched by Hamas. Meanwhile, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said the death toll of Palestinians from Israel’s attacks on Gaza had hit 3,478. (Xinhua)

