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Oman evacuates 27 after attack on vessel off Musandam leaves 1 dead
Gulf of Oman: Thick smoke billows from MT Yi Cheng 6 as Indian Navy personnel approach the burning vessel during a firefighting operation on Saturday, June 29, 2025. (Photo: IANS/X/@indiannavy)
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Oman evacuates 27 after attack on vessel off Musandam leaves 1 dead

September 23, 2026

MUSCAT, Sept. 23– Oman said Wednesday that 27 crew members had been evacuated from an Antigua and Barbuda-flagged commercial vessel following an attack off Musandam Governorate that left one crew member dead.

A Royal Navy of Oman vessel, in coordination with the relevant authorities, carried out the evacuation of the crew of the commercial vessel CAPE DAO, Oman’s Maritime Security Center said in a statement on social media platform X.

The center said 27 crew members were evacuated and provided with necessary medical care after the vessel was attacked about 2.5 nautical miles off Musandam.

The attack caused a fire in the vessel’s engine room and resulted in the death of one crew member, it added.

Maritime navigation in the region has faced growing disruptions amid continued restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz and escalating confrontations in Yemen and around the Bab al-Mandab Strait. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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