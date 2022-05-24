Trending Now
Religion

Catholic priest dies in an accident

May 24, 2022

Own Correspondent

FATHER Charles Chaseta Mikaya, the parish priest of St Joseph’s parish in Shambyu died in a motor vehicle accident this morning.

This was announced in a statement dated 24 May from the Namibian Catholic Bishops’ conference which was signed by Fr. Linus Ngenomesho OMI, the Apostolic Administrator of the Vicariate of Rundu.

“Fr Charles Chaseta Mikaya, the parish priest of St. Joseph’s Parish Shambyu, was called to eternal rest this morning at around 11h00, in a car accident. The shocking incident happened around 50 kilometres to Grootfontein as he was driving from Rundu.

“Fr Mikaya was a very committed and hardworking priest,” said the statement.

Deacon Angel Mulenge Bwalya, who was with him suffered injuries, but is in a stable condition, the statement added.

 

 

 

