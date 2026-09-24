Pakistan strikes Afghan drone sites, no casualties reported

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 24– Pakistan conducted “precision aerial and drone strikes” on 10 locations in Afghanistan used for launching and storing drones, in an exercise of self-defense, Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said Thursday morning.

Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the deliberate and unlawful incursion into Pakistan by drones on Sept. 23, Tarar said in a post on X.

Pakistan’s air defense systems detected, tracked and neutralized all the intruding platforms before they could reach their intended targets, he added.

The strikes were strictly limited to identified military objectives directly linked to the attempted attacks against Pakistan, Tarar said.

Tarar urged Afghanistan to ensure that “Afghan territory must not be used to launch attacks or conduct hostile operations against Pakistan.”

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday that Pakistani forces carried out an attack at around 3 a.m. local time in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, adding that the strike hit a desert area in Kandahar’s ninth district, and no casualties or property damage had been reported so far, TOLOnews reported. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 26