Oshana police want help to find Ohenghono family killer
Oshana police want help to find Ohenghono family killer

June 19, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

 OSHAKATI, June 19 – Police in Oshana are requesting the public’s assistance to apprehend Simon Kandume from Ohenghono village, the Ohangwena region.

He is wanted for an alleged double murder he committed during the early morning hours of Sunday at the Okangwena location in Ondangwa.

Inspector Thomas Aiyambo said it is alleged that he stabbed and killed his 37-year-old girlfriend and a two-year-old daughter, while the 13-year-old son is reportedly in critical condition at Onandjokwe hospital.

The surviving five-year-old daughter has been taken in for counselling as she witnessed the incident. – Namibia Daily News

