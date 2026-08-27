Trending Now
Home International CIA chief warns Russia against attacking NATO during Moscow visit: U.S. media
CIA chief warns Russia against attacking NATO during Moscow visit: U.S. media
International

CIA chief warns Russia against attacking NATO during Moscow visit: U.S. media

August 27, 2026

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27– U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe’s Moscow visit this week was intended to warn Russia against attacking NATO member states, The Wall Street Journal and CBS News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the trip.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the visit followed new U.S. intelligence assessments that Russian President Vladimir Putin could try to test NATO’s resolve with a limited assault on an allied country in the next few years.

Ratcliffe held talks with Russian intelligence officials but did not meet Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday, adding that Putin was briefed on the talks.

The CIA chief also raised the issue of Iran during the talks, warning of additional sanctions if the Strait of Hormuz does not reopen to shipping traffic, said the CBS News report, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Ratcliffe’s visit in an interview with radio host Glenn Beck, describing it as a “semi-routine” trip and saying that “something may come out of” the visit.

It was Ratcliffe’s first publicly known visit to Russia since he became CIA director. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 227
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Guinea’s Supreme Court confirms Mamady Doumbouya’s victory in...

January 4, 2026

Trade among EAEU countries nears 100 bln dollars

December 22, 2025

Iran’s IRGC rejects Trump’s claim of backchannel talks

August 17, 2026

Russia willing to allocate 1 bln to Gaza...

January 22, 2026

Vietnam, EU upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

January 29, 2026

Germany ready to join actions securing Strait of...

April 16, 2026

GDP growth in West African monetary bloc slows...

September 18, 2025

Botswana’s energy authority announces fuel price hikes

March 28, 2026

Feature: Blue helmets under five-star flag: China’s 35...

September 18, 2025

Israel warns of Gaza City’s destruction if Hamas...

August 22, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.