Namibia looks ahead 2022 Women’s AFCON qualifier against Tanzania, says coach

WINDHOEK, May 12 — Namibia’s women’s football team interim head coach, Uerikondjera Kasaona Tuesday said his team will prepare thoroughly for the tough matches against Tanzania in the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers slated for June.

Kasaona made the announcement on the Namibia Football Association website following the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations draw held on Monday.

“We have a lot of respect for Tanzania and we know the strength and power of that team because we have played them on numerous occasions, we are however not focused on them right now, we want to get the team up and running as soon as possible,” Kasaona said.

Kasoana, who replaced Robert Nauseb, added that the current crop of players selected come from all different regions of the country.

“The local Bounce Back Women Super Cup really helped the players to keep fit and in shape, the cup also produced talented and skillful players from the regions that we will incorporate in the current squad that played against Angola in the international friendlies,” he added.

Furthermore, he said players have started with gym sessions and field training, but are still waiting for confirmation for when the training camp officially starts.

Namibia and Tanzania will lock horns between June 6 to 15 with the first leg held away. The winner will advance to the second and final round of qualifiers to face either Malawi or Zambia in October. (Xinhua)