Zimbabwean official arrested for culpable homicide after fatal boat capsize

HARARE, Aug. 27– Zimbabwean police have arrested a local official on allegations of culpable homicide following a boat capsize on Lake Kariba that killed at least 97 people, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Ignatius Chiome, Kariba district coordinator for the Rural Infrastructure and Development Agency, appeared in court following his arrest, police said in a statement on social media.

On Aug. 11, the passenger ferry traveling from Kariba town to Chalala Fishing Camp capsized on the lake bordering Zambia, reportedly due to bad weather. Authorities said 77 people were rescued.

Preliminary investigations showed that the boat was carrying about 180 passengers and cargo, exceeding its capacity. A formal investigation is underway to determine the cause of the country’s deadliest boat disaster.(Namibia Daily News Xinhua)

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