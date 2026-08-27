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12 killed in Algeria wildfires
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12 killed in Algeria wildfires

August 27, 2026

ALGIERS, Aug. 27 — At least 12 people were killed in wildfires that swept three provinces in northeastern Algeria, Interior Minister Said Sayoud said Wednesday evening.

The fatalities included five people in Jijel province, four in Bejaia and three in Tizi Ouzou, Sayoud said during a visit to Bejaia province, about 270 km east of the capital Algiers.

On the instructions of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Sayoud visited Bejaia with Health Minister Mohamed Seddik Ait Messaouden to oversee firefighting efforts and check on the injured.

As of 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Wednesday, a total of 159 vegetation fires had been recorded across several provinces, with 90 extinguished and 69 still active, according to Civil Protection authorities.

Bejaia reported the highest number of active fires, with 18, followed by Skikda with 13, Tizi Ouzou with 12 and Jijel with seven.

Several families were also evacuated as a precaution after wildfires approached residential areas.

The North African nation has faced recurring wildfires in recent months, which have killed more than 20 people and destroyed forests, farmland and homes. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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