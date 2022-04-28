Mboma, Masilingi to fly to Gaborone for the GIM2022.

Windhoek, April 28 – Coach Henk Botha has confirmed that Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi will be flying to Gaborone, Botswana tomorrow to participate in the Gaborone International Meet 2022.

The World Athletics Bronze Certification Continental Tour is taking place in the National Stadium on Saturday 30 April 2022.

“We are busy preparing with the organizer we are not sure if the event will be streamed, we will be flying to Botswana tomorrow, “said Henk Botha.

Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi will all participate in the 100-meter women’s Classic heat 1 against the likes of Michelle Zuze from Zimbabwe, Boipelo Tshemese from South Africa, Malekani Quincy and Makumba Hellen both from Zambia. The 100-meter race starts at 14:50 Saturday afternoon.

The Namibia golden girls are also expected to participate in the 200-meter women’s premium schedule to take place at 15:40 in the afternoon on Saturday 30 April 2022.

Athletes from Namibia, Germany, Kenya, Cameron, South Africa, Lesotho, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Portugal, Nigeria, Holland and many other countries will participate in the Gaborone International Meet 2022.

mrobert@namibiadaily.info