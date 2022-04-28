Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Mboma, Masilingi to fly to Gaborone for the GIM2022.
Mboma, Masilingi to fly to Gaborone for the GIM2022.
Second-placed Namibia's Christine Mboma (L) and Namibia's Beatrice Masilingi rect after the women's 200m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
Sports

Mboma, Masilingi to fly to Gaborone for the GIM2022.

April 28, 2022

Windhoek, April 28 – Coach Henk Botha has confirmed that Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi will be flying to Gaborone, Botswana tomorrow to participate in the Gaborone International Meet 2022.
The World Athletics Bronze Certification Continental Tour is taking place in the National Stadium on Saturday 30 April 2022.
“We are busy preparing with the organizer we are not sure if the event will be streamed, we will be flying to Botswana tomorrow, “said Henk Botha.

Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi will all participate in the 100-meter women’s Classic heat 1 against the likes of Michelle Zuze from Zimbabwe, Boipelo Tshemese from South Africa, Malekani Quincy and Makumba Hellen both from Zambia. The 100-meter race starts at 14:50 Saturday afternoon.

The Namibia golden girls are also expected to participate in the 200-meter women’s premium schedule to take place at 15:40 in the afternoon on Saturday 30 April 2022.

Athletes from Namibia, Germany, Kenya, Cameron, South Africa, Lesotho, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Portugal, Nigeria, Holland and many other countries will participate in the Gaborone International Meet 2022.

mrobert@namibiadaily.info

Post Views: 52
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

DHPS and BAS offer joint Basketball Camp from...

April 21, 2018

Coetzee sixth overall after stage two of Tour...

April 25, 2018

Omaheke makes changes to newspaper cup technical team

March 28, 2018

Okatjasorui tourney slated for September

August 21, 2018

FIRST ANNUAL PSG RIDE THE RIDGES MTB EVENT...

February 28, 2022

Erongo to host Debmarine netball championships

August 27, 2018

Namibia to face off against Oman, UAE in...

March 1, 2022

Boxing’s future in safe hands: Rabang

May 17, 2018

Bank Windhoek Long Course season concludes

April 11, 2018

NRU names team to face Kenya

August 16, 2018