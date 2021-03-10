Argentina reports 7,307 new COVID-19 cases.

BUENOS AIRES, March 10 -- Argentina registered 7,307 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 2,162,001, the health ministry said. The ministry also reported 131 more deaths from the disease, taking the nationwide toll to 53,252. A total of 1,956,591 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 152,158 cases remain active, it said. Having registered a total of 903,099 cases, the province of Buenos Aires remains the hardest-hit region in the South American country. The Argentine government has extended COVID-19 social measures until March 12. Xinhua