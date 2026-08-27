Mbappe hits hat-trick as Mourinho returns to Bernabeu with a win

MADRID, Aug. 27– Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Jose Mourinho celebrated his return to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with a 4-1 home win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday night.

Mbappe scored once in the first half and twice in the second as Real Madrid overcame a difficult opening period before taking control after the break.

Real Sociedad did well to keep Real Madrid at bay in the first half, which kicked off after Real Madrid’s Marc Cucurella and Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal received applause from the Santiago Bernabeu crowd for their roles in Spain’s World Cup triumph.

A moment of quality in the 40th minute saw Fede Valverde pick out Mbappe, who cut inside and fired home to put Real Madrid ahead as the demanding home crowd began to show signs of discontent.

Real Madrid’s lead lasted only four minutes before Luka Sucic equalized after the home defense was slow to react when Job Ochieng’s shot took a big deflection.

Sucic had time to pick his spot and slide the ball past Thibaut Courtois.

Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro reacted well to deny Mbappe a second goal early in the second half and then did well to block a cross from Cucurella, who came on as a substitute at the start of the second half.

Mbappe restored Real Madrid’s lead just after the hour following a swift passing move with Jude Bellingham, who turned provider again in the 68th minute when he won the ball from Real Sociedad defender Luken Beitia to set up Vinicius Jr. for his side’s third goal of the night.

The World Cup top scorer completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute after an assist from Vinicius to seal a comfortable victory and a winning return to the Bernabeu for Mourinho. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 279