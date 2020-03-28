Over 60 new COVID-19 infections recorded in Tokyo, 1,585 cases in Japan

TOKYO, March 28 -- Japan's health ministry and local governments said Saturday that more than 60 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Tokyo, logging the highest rise per day. The total number of infections in Japan has now risen to 1,585 cases, according to the latest figures. The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at a total of 63 people, including 10 from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship. Of the COVID-19 infections in Japan, the majority are still in Japan's capital city of Tokyo, which has confirmed more than 349 cases. Meanwhile, Osaka has recorded 176 COVID-19 cases, Hokkaido Prefecture 171 cases, while Aichi Prefecture has confirmed 165 COVID-19 infections, health ministry and local authorities said. The health ministry also said there are currently a total of 65 patients considered severely ill and are on ventilators to receive respiratory assistance or have been admitted to intensive care units for medical treatment. The ministry added that in total, 975 people have been discharged from hospitals after their symptoms improved, including 603 from the Diamond Princess. Xinhua