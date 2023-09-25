Chinese private investment praised for improving people’s lives in Angola

LUANDA, Sept. 25 — Angola’s top economic official has commended the “useful” investments made by private Chinese companies and their beneficial impact on improving people’s lives in Angola.

During his speech at a meeting with the Angola-China Chamber of Commerce (CAC) and its member companies in Luanda, the capital of Angola, on Saturday, the Minister of State for Economic Coordination Jose de Lima Massano highlighted that the private Chinese investments were not only “useful for the country” but also “creating jobs and improving the lives of people in less favourable situations by providing them with better income opportunities.”

“We are very pleased when we can count on the investment and energy of others, such as the members of the CAC, who, by believing in Angola, are making investments that will help us transform our country,” he said.

According to CAC President Luis Cupenala, the chamber currently comprises 112 member companies, the majority of which are Chinese entrepreneurs from the private sector. These companies operate across various sectors in Angola, including manufacturing, mining, agriculture, fishing, trade, and industrial parks, demonstrating a “sincere and profound commitment” to Angola’s economic development.

The purpose of the meeting was to enhance dialogue between Chinese companies in Angola and the economic sectors of the Angolan government. Cupenala, as a representative of these Chinese private enterprises, raised issues and proposals, including investment protection agreements, streamlining export procedures, and enhancing the business environment.

In response, Massano stated that the Angolan government will continue to address these issues, assisting companies in overcoming challenges and improving the business environment for foreign companies to promote inclusive development in Angola. (Xinhua)