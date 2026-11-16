Australian beef production, exports forecast to rise in 2027

SYDNEY, Nov. 16 — Australian beef production and exports are forecast to increase in 2027 as global supply declines for a second consecutive year, according to a report released by Rabobank on Monday.

However, the possibility of drier seasonal conditions and changing trade arrangements could temper the Australian market, according to the Global Beef Quarterly Q4 2026 report by the agribusiness bank.

The bank’s RaboResearch division forecasts Australian beef production to grow by around 3 percent in 2027, following an expected 7 percent rise in 2026. The country’s beef exports are also projected to grow by about 3 percent next year.

In contrast, global beef production is forecast to decline by 0.1 percent in 2027, following an estimated 1.5 percent contraction in 2026, marking the first consecutive annual declines since 2015, according to RaboResearch.

RaboResearch senior animal protein analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said Australia’s beef industry was expected to enter 2027 from a position of considerable strength, after managing high cattle numbers, variable seasonal conditions and changing trade flows during 2026.

Strong overseas demand had helped the Australian cattle market absorb the increased production through 2026, Gidley-Baird said.

“The central issue for 2027 will be the impact of the El Nino weather pattern,” he said, warning that dry conditions early in the year could see larger numbers of cattle coming onto the market, putting downward pressure on cattle prices and potentially testing processing capacity.

Australia and New Zealand are expected to record the strongest production growth among major beef-producing regions, while global beef availability is expected to remain tight and prices high, the report said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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