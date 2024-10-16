Namibia grapples with sanitation challenges, health minister says

Trending Now
Environment

October 16, 2024

WINDHOEK, Oct. 16 — Namibia continues to struggle with sanitation issues, particularly in rural areas, where open defecation and inadequate facilities pose significant health risks, an official said Tuesday. Speaking at the commemoration of Global Handwashing Day and World Toilet Day in Otjiwarongo, the capital city of the Otjozondjupa Region of Namibia,

Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula said although over 93 percent of the country’s population now has access to improved water supply, sanitation remains a major concern. “The challenge now lies with the need to make greater progress on sanitation. While we have made significant strides, open defecation and poor sanitation continue to pose challenges,” he said, adding that these deficiencies contribute to the spread of waterborne diseases, which are a leading cause of death among children under five in Africa.

To address these issues, Namibia has launched the National Sanitation and Hygiene Strategy 2022-2027. This initiative aims to improve sanitation infrastructure, promote hygiene education, and ensure greater support for rural communities and people with disabilities.

Shangula stressed the importance of collaboration among local leaders, government agencies, and non-governmental organizations to build resilient sanitation solutions. “Regular handwashing with soap, especially before meals and after using the toilet, is one of the most cost-effective ways to prevent the transmission of pathogens,” he said. (Xinhua)

