Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Better conditions to be created for Taiwan people to travel to mainland: spokesperson
Asia

Better conditions to be created for Taiwan people to travel to mainland: spokesperson

October 16, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 16  — The mainland will continue to create better conditions and services for Taiwan people who want to travel to the mainland, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said Wednesday.

“We warmly welcome and support the participation of our compatriots from Taiwan in cross-Strait cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation, and we welcome more young people from the island to personally experience the charm of fine traditional Chinese culture on the mainland,” spokesman Chen Binhua told a press conference.

The recent exchanges in the cultural and tourism sectors between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have shown that compatriots on both sides are eagerly looking forward to strengthening exchanges, he said.

He urged Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party authorities to promptly lift the unpopular ban on Taiwan travel agencies organizing tours to the mainland and create conditions for the revival of cross-Strait tourism.According to Chen, since the mainland resumed allowing its residents to travel to Kinmen County earlier this year, thousands of mainland residents have applied for travel documents to visit Kinmen. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 284
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Chinese political advisors push for democracy, supervision

March 12, 2018

Commissioner’s office of Chinese foreign ministry urges Washington...

October 21, 2021

Chinese vice premier urges U.S. to maintain stability...

March 24, 2018

Xi stresses role of revolutionary cultural relics in...

March 30, 2021

Profile: With popular mandate, Xi Jinping spearheads new...

March 15, 2023

Xi Jinping Outlines Vision for a New Era...

September 12, 2024

Japan sees record 3.04 mln foreign visitors in...

June 19, 2024

China Brand Fair opens again in Budapest

June 9, 2023

S.Korea says DPRK fires projectile, believes it is...

March 24, 2022

China ready to implement moon landing project

November 28, 2022