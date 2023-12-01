NamiGreen E-waste Announces Key Updates to Recycling Program

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, December 1 — NamiGreen E-waste, the leading environmentally responsible electronic waste recycling provider in Namibia, is pleased to share two significant updates to its recycling program. These changes include the discontinuation of the printer cartridges recycling initiative and the introduction of charges to recycling operations.

Effective November 1, 2023, NamiGreen (www.namigreen.com) will cease accepting printer cartridges for recycling. The decision stems from the considerable cost associated with recycling printer cartridges in Namibia within the current industry setup. NamiGreen is committed to maximizing the environmental benefits of its recycling program and acknowledges the challenges posed by the current method of dealing with individual printer cartridges. Due to the high costs and the hazardous components present in printer cartridges that may leak and harm the environment, the decision aligns with the company’s dedication to responsible electronic waste management. However, NamiGreen will continue to accept and recycle printers and other electronic devices.

For an extended period, NamiGreen has provided clients with complimentary ‘Recycling Certificates’ upon successful e-waste recycling. These certificates not only serve as evidence of proper recycling but also facilitate the legal write-off of old IT equipment in line with Namibian legislation. Additionally, the certificates, now featuring CO2 measurements, grant access to a private recycling portal, allowing clients to gauge the impact of their recycling efforts.

Starting from November 1, 2023, a fee of N$500 will be applied to all recycling certificates. Furthermore, a flexible payment scale will be introduced for companies and bulk e-waste providers, ranging from N$4.00 per kg to N$2.00 per kg based on the quantity of e-waste provided. Clients are encouraged to engage with NamiGreen for details on rates and to ensure a clear understanding of the charges. While the intention is not to burden clients with unnecessary costs, the decision to implement fees is a response to the rising costs of living, and NamiGreen can no longer sustain the financial burden of providing services for free.

NamiGreen expresses gratitude for the understanding and cooperation of its clients. The company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional recycling services and encourages everyone to continue responsibly recycling their electronic waste.

For further details on accepted items and the updated fee structure, please visit [NamiGreen’s official website](https://www.namigreen.com).