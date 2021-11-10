 Processes to access climate finance should be made easier for developing countries: Shifeta

WINDHOEK, Nov. 10 — Namibia on Monday called on negotiators at the COP26 and particularly the developed countries to provide clarity on how they will ensure that a minimum of 100 billion U.S. dollars in climate finance is achieved.

Namibia supports a scaled-up financial goal that is based on the needs of developing countries to support the implementation of their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) in order to reach a net-zero emissions trajectory as soon as possible, Namibia’s Minister of Environment Pohamba Shifeta said during a COP26 High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on Adaptation Action.

“Processes to access this finance should be made easier for developing countries to access,” he said, adding that Namibia’s NDC as well as the adaptation communication are very elaborate on the adaptation interventions.

Shifeta said the goals can only be realized if trillions of dollars are channeled to adaptation to implement nature-based climate solutions, or to the protection, restoration and improved management of ecosystems that can contribute 37 percent of the required emissions reductions needed to reach the Paris Agreement targets.

According to Shifeta, Namibia is already stressed from different misfortunes and different projected climatic events will create considerable negative social and economic impacts. – XINHUA