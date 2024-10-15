Namibia launches programs to enhance trade and attract investment

WINDHOEK, Oct. 15 — Namibia on Monday announced two policies to boost exports, support small businesses, and attract both local and international investment. Speaking at the launch in Windhoek, the Namibian capital, Minister of Industrialization and Trade Lucia Iipumbu said that the National Trade Policy (NTP) and the National Action Program for Investment (NAPI) are designed to strengthen Namibia‘s position in regional and global markets.

She said that the NTP was developed to address the current demands of the economy, ensuring that trade strategies are inclusive, sustainable, and aligned with global economic trends. “As the global economic landscape undergoes accelerated transformation, Namibia is committed to strategically positioning itself to capitalize on available opportunities and navigate the challenges associated with those changes,” she added.

According to Iipumbu, NAPI focuses on attracting investment and improving the business environment in Namibia. “The NAPI represents our commitment to fostering a favorable investment climate, driving economic growth, and achieving our industrialization objectives,” she said.

NAPI outlines key investment reforms over the next three years, with a focus on transparency, market access, and investor rights protection, and is aligned with regional goals, particularly within the framework of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). These initiatives will enhance Namibia‘s competitiveness in international markets and promote sustainable economic development, which is vital for improving the livelihoods of our citizens, Iipumbu added.