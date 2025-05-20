Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia “China Travel” trending amid visa, tax policy boost
“China Travel” trending amid visa, tax policy boost
(250503) -- BEIJING, May 3, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Tourists from Australia visit the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, May 1, 2025. China introduced a new package of measures aimed at further optimizing the departure tax refund policy and boosting inbound spending on April 27. The measures, announced by the Ministry of Commerce and five other government departments, include lowering the minimum purchase threshold for refunds, raising the cash refund ceiling, expanding the network of participating stores and widening the range of products available. The latest move to optimize the departure tax refund policy builds on a series of measures China has introduced to facilitate visas, payments, and accommodation for overseas tourists, further demonstrating the country's commitment to opening up. China's visa policies have been continuously adjusted and optimized. Currently, the country grants unilateral visa-free entry to 38 countries and has extended the transit visa-free period to 240 hours for travelers from 54 countries. In 2024, visa-free entries reached 20.12 million visits, marking a year-on-year increase of 112.3 percent, according to official data. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
AsiaInternational

“China Travel” trending amid visa, tax policy boost

May 20, 2025

BEIJING, May 20 — China’s optimized visa and tax refund policies have given a boost to inbound tourism, fueling the trending of “China Travel” globally, officials said.

Speaking on the latest episode of China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency, Liu Jia, an official with the National Immigration Administration, highlighted that the updated visa-free policies have waived procedures and reduced time and financial burdens for foreign travelers, making it easier to visit China.

China has introduced a slew of policies to facilitate inbound travel since 2023. Major steps taken included expanding mutual visa exemptions and unilateral visa-free access, and extending visa-free entry stay for international visitors.

As of now, China has established comprehensive mutual visa exemptions with 29 countries, implemented unilateral visa-free policies for 38 countries, and transit visa-free policies for 54 countries including Britain, the United States and Canada.

Tax refund schemes for international travelers have been optimized as well. While allowing foreign shoppers to instantly claim tax rebates at tax-free stores, China has also lowered the minimum purchase threshold for refunds, raised the cash refund ceiling and widened the range of products available.

Speaking on the roundtable, Shi Zeyi, an official with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said that with continuous improvements in visa, payment and tax policies, “China Travel” has demonstrated robust recovery momentum and broad growth prospects.

Last year, China recorded 132 million inbound trips, with total tourism spending reaching 94.2 billion U.S. dollars, recovering to 97.2 percent and 93.5 percent of 2019 levels, respectively, according to Shi.

Liu noted that the influx of foreign visitors has spurred consumption across sectors such as hospitality, retail and cultural services, contributing to the growth of the service trade and attracting foreign investment.

These updated policies are evidence of China’s commitment to opening up, Liu said, adding that they could help foster deeper cultural understanding between China and the international community, breaking stereotypes held by some countries.

“First-hand experience can help dispel misunderstandings and biases, enabling the world to see, feel and recognize an open, inclusive, prosperous, stable and safe China,” Liu said.

Post Views: 24
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN chief calls for green, equitable restart of...

September 28, 2021

At least 8 killed in Havana hotel explosion

May 7, 2022

From Extraction to Empowerment: Namibia, Russia, and the...

April 3, 2025

Egyptian FM, Blinken discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza,...

November 4, 2024

Indian Supreme Court asks caste councils not to...

February 5, 2018

China develops ducted fan drone

April 24, 2018

Belarus to create militias to beef up defense

May 28, 2022

Xi Focus: Xi stresses healthy, high-quality development of...

March 8, 2023

Israeli air force receives huge inflatable missile detection...

March 24, 2022

Over 1.63 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered...

July 31, 2021