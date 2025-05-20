“China Travel” trending amid visa, tax policy boost

BEIJING, May 20 — China’s optimized visa and tax refund policies have given a boost to inbound tourism, fueling the trending of “China Travel” globally, officials said.

Speaking on the latest episode of China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency, Liu Jia, an official with the National Immigration Administration, highlighted that the updated visa-free policies have waived procedures and reduced time and financial burdens for foreign travelers, making it easier to visit China.

China has introduced a slew of policies to facilitate inbound travel since 2023. Major steps taken included expanding mutual visa exemptions and unilateral visa-free access, and extending visa-free entry stay for international visitors.

As of now, China has established comprehensive mutual visa exemptions with 29 countries, implemented unilateral visa-free policies for 38 countries, and transit visa-free policies for 54 countries including Britain, the United States and Canada.

Tax refund schemes for international travelers have been optimized as well. While allowing foreign shoppers to instantly claim tax rebates at tax-free stores, China has also lowered the minimum purchase threshold for refunds, raised the cash refund ceiling and widened the range of products available.

Speaking on the roundtable, Shi Zeyi, an official with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said that with continuous improvements in visa, payment and tax policies, “China Travel” has demonstrated robust recovery momentum and broad growth prospects.

Last year, China recorded 132 million inbound trips, with total tourism spending reaching 94.2 billion U.S. dollars, recovering to 97.2 percent and 93.5 percent of 2019 levels, respectively, according to Shi.

Liu noted that the influx of foreign visitors has spurred consumption across sectors such as hospitality, retail and cultural services, contributing to the growth of the service trade and attracting foreign investment.

These updated policies are evidence of China’s commitment to opening up, Liu said, adding that they could help foster deeper cultural understanding between China and the international community, breaking stereotypes held by some countries.

“First-hand experience can help dispel misunderstandings and biases, enabling the world to see, feel and recognize an open, inclusive, prosperous, stable and safe China,” Liu said.