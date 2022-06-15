Namibia faces critical blood shortage

WINDHOEK, June 15 — The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) faces a critical shortage of blood, an official said Tuesday.

Titus Shivute, an educational officer at NamBTS, said that the hospitals countrywide had seen a surging demand for blood, with more than 160 donations needed daily to meet the demand for patients in hospitals and medical centres across Namibia.

“We require all blood types to help save the lives of patients with haemophilia, those on treatment for cancer and anaemia, and women in labour. There is also a special need for the universal O-blood type mainly transfused in emergency cases,” he said.

NAMBTS helps give patients access to safe blood, and blood products in sufficient quantity is a crucial component of an effective health system. There are 23,367 active blood donors in Namibia.



Meanwhile, to observe World Blood Donor Day on June 14, NamBTS urged national health authorities to provide adequate resources and put into place systems and infrastructures to increase blood collection from voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors.

“An adequate supply can only be ensured through regular donations by voluntary, unpaid blood donors,” Shivute said.

This year, World Blood Donor Day was marked under the theme “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.” (Xinhua)