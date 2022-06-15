Trending Now
Home NationalHealth Namibia to enhance measles and scabies immunization amid disease outbreaks
Namibia to enhance measles and scabies immunization amid disease outbreaks
Health

Namibia to enhance measles and scabies immunization amid disease outbreaks

June 15, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 15 — Namibia is currently plagued by an outbreak of measles and scabies, with the former having affected 23 individuals and the latter having seen 5,588 scabies cases reported countrywide, the Minister of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) Kalumbi Shangula confirmed Tuesday.
Shangula said in an update Tuesday that the country has since enhanced surveillance activities in all adjacent districts and regions of the affected areas while stating that both outbreaks mostly in the northern parts of the country are brought under control.
“As part of disease control, the MoHSS and key development cooperation partners, commenced with a stakeholder meeting from June 14 and 15 in Windhoek to enhance immunization activities and mobilize resources for this ongoing national effort,” he said.
Shangula also said the ministry has also since introduced surveillance measures amid the monkeypox outbreak that was reported in some countries in Europe, North America and Australia.
“Namibia has not recorded a case of monkeypox but is ready to identify cases and has the capability to confirm monkeypox through laboratory diagnosis. The public should remain calm,” he concluded. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 89
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Donation of Health Essentials by UN Agencies

August 19, 2021

Fit City Namibia state of the art Gym.

April 26, 2018

Zambia to conduct first kidney transplant this year:...

April 20, 2018

African patients cured by Chinese “White Angel”

February 20, 2019

UNEP urges Africa to integrate fight against COVID-19,...

February 5, 2021

Chinese ambassador to Namibia calls for greater solidarity,...

August 29, 2021

Namibia reports spike in daily positive COVID-19 cases

May 12, 2022

PSEMAS must change and benefit more, Haufiku says

April 8, 2018

UNAM’s anatomical unit introduces 3D printing

March 29, 2022

New regulations announced at the 33rd covid-19 briefing...

August 13, 2021