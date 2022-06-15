Namibia to enhance measles and scabies immunization amid disease outbreaks

WINDHOEK, June 15 — Namibia is currently plagued by an outbreak of measles and scabies, with the former having affected 23 individuals and the latter having seen 5,588 scabies cases reported countrywide, the Minister of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) Kalumbi Shangula confirmed Tuesday.

Shangula said in an update Tuesday that the country has since enhanced surveillance activities in all adjacent districts and regions of the affected areas while stating that both outbreaks mostly in the northern parts of the country are brought under control.

“As part of disease control, the MoHSS and key development cooperation partners, commenced with a stakeholder meeting from June 14 and 15 in Windhoek to enhance immunization activities and mobilize resources for this ongoing national effort,” he said.

Shangula also said the ministry has also since introduced surveillance measures amid the monkeypox outbreak that was reported in some countries in Europe, North America and Australia.

“Namibia has not recorded a case of monkeypox but is ready to identify cases and has the capability to confirm monkeypox through laboratory diagnosis. The public should remain calm,” he concluded. (Xinhua)