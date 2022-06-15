Namibia’s annual inflation rises to 5.4 pct in May

WINDHOEK, June 15 — Namibia’s annual inflation rate last may rose to 5.4 percent, up from 3.8 percent recorded in the same month last year, according to data released by Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) on Wednesday.

The main contributors to the annual inflation rate were transport, 2.4 percentage points; food and non-alcoholic beverages, 1.2 percentage points; alcoholic beverages and tobacco, 0.6 percentage points; housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, 0.4 percentage points; and furnishing, household equipment and routine house maintenance, also 0.4 percentage points, NSA Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said.

On a monthly basis, the inflation rate inched up by 0.1 percent, compared to 1.4 percent recorded in April, he said.

“The slow growth in the monthly percentage change was caused by transport, which deflated from 5.7 percent to -1.2 percent,” Shimuafeni said. (Xinhua)