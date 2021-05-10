Namibia condemns violence against Palestinians in East Jerusalem

WINDHOEK, May 10 — Namibia condemns Israeli police violence against Palestinian demonstrators during the past days and the storming of AL-Aqsa Mosque, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

The Namibian government expresses its solidarity with the Palestinian people and calls on the Israeli forces to end the violent acts against the Palestinians, Penda Naanda, executive director at Namibia’s Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, said in a statement.

“Namibia further reaffirms its resolute support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people against Israeli occupation, the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and independence with East Jerusalem as their capital,” he added.

Naanda called on the international community to continue to support the Palestinian people through the implementation of relevant United Nations resolutions and all other agreements.

– Xinhua