Bayern star Kimmich side-lined by long COVID-19 disease

BERLIN, Dec. 10 — Julian Nagelsmann is convinced Joshua Kimmich is going to recover from his COVID-19 infection.

The Bayern coach said he is optimistic the 26-year-old midfielder will return to regular team training in January.

“As we know from many cases it looks like he can be back in a few weeks,” Nagelsmann added. The Bayern coach called Kimmich’s disease progression a “light form.”

The German international was tested positive on November 24th and since then has remained in isolation.

Despite Nagelsmann’s optimism, Kimmich is going to miss the Bavarians’ three remaining national league games in 2021 after he was side-lined in several games before.

Kimmich’s case drew growing attention after the midfielder admitted to having rejected vaccination some weeks ago.

In the course of Kimmich’s statements, it came to light that several players of the 2020 treble winner refused to receive the jab. By now, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala have changed their mind and were given their first jab.

Next to Kimmich Bayern striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is suffering from a COVID-19 infection.

Kimmich announced to suffer from light lung infiltrations. Nagelsmann confirmed regular training isn’t possible. The German international has to stick to recovery training in minor doses.

Kimmich announced on social media, he is feeling well and is looking forward to his return. “He is in good mental condition,” the Bayern coach said. Nagelsmann admitted the past weeks have affected Kimmich as he was under public pressure after he rejected the vaccination.

“Things should turn to better after assumedly 10 days. We know that from other cases,” the Bayern coach added.

Nagelsmann demanded fair treatment for people expressing other than mainstream opinions.

Doubts remain after other cases of infected professional sportsmen caused much longer turbulences known as long COVID symptoms.

German wrestler Frank Stabler openly talked about his difficult struggle to return to training and competition. The Tokyo 2021 bronze medal winner spoke about a stony road for Kimmich.

“After I only had light symptoms, I discovered I had lost 20 percent of my performance capability,” Stabler said.

The Stuttgart-based athlete counted on unusual training methods such as breathing exercises with a specialist breathing coach.

Meanwhile, specialists in sports medicine warned all affected athletes, to cautiously find their way back. An unduly amount of training might cause heart muscle inflammations. Some speak of a break of up to a year if further difficulties come up.

Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic announced, the club will take no risk for Kimmich and Choupo-Moting and cautiously follow medical advice.

“We know that Joshua is one of the most ambitious players we have. We know, he can’t wait to return to full training. We all need to be patient over the next weeks,” Nagelsmann stated.

Kimmich played his last game on November 6th. – XINHUA