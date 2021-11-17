Namibia Celebrates 30 year Relationship with Indonesia

WINDHOEK, 17 NOV – Namibia on Tuesday celebrated a 30 year relationship with Indonesia that stems from the Asian-African Conference in 1955. Indonesia was an active promoter of decolonisation of Asian and African nations and worked with SWAPO in UN forums to support Namibia’s independence.

“Over the past 30 years, bilateral relations were further strengthened through economic cooperation and cultural exchanges between our two countries, reflecting the spirit of the Bandung Conference of 1955,” said Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Jenelly Matundu.

Matundu was speaking at an event that coincided with Indonesia’s 76th Anniversary of its Independence and highlighted that both countries granted visiting citizens a 30-day Visa respectively, thus facilitating free movement of persons.

In addition, Indonesia has offered various courses in areas that include agriculture and education.

“This goes a long way to assist Namibia to enhance its food production and food supply with the aim to secure food security and food sufficiency and complement our efforts to become a knowledge-based society. Although the Covid-19 pandemic has put a halt to much of the technical cooperation between Namibia and Indonesia, we are grateful for the KNB Scholarship offered by the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia. Namibia has been actively participating in various training programmes and scholarships in Indonesia, including micro-finance, aquaculture and agriculture.,” said Matundu. – musa@namibiadailynews.info