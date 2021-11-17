Namibia to joint-host ICC World Cup 2027

WINDHOEK, 17 NOV – Namibian Cricket is flying high following the announcement by the International Cricket Council on Monday, that Namibia will co-host the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2027, together with neighbouring South Africa and Zimbabwe.

According to Cricket Namibia, this will be the first time in history for Namibia to host a major event such as a World Cup, and an exciting experience for the country to go to-to-toe with some of the best in the world ON Namibian soil. In addition, the staging of a World Cup is a massive step towards the growth and development of cricket and “thus cricket in Namibia will never be the same again.”

In a statement, Johan Muller, Cricket Namibia CEO said: “Co-hosting the 2027, 50-Over World Cup is an extraordinary privilege. Not many associate member countries receive this opportunity. We are extremely grateful towards CSA for including us in their bid.”

Moreover, Muller believes that hosting the event will provide Namibians the opportunity to see some of the best teams in the world in action in our back yard.

“After the success of our men’s team at the recent T20 world cup and the success of our Capricorn Eagles, this is just another reason for Cricket Namibia to further commit to the growth and development of young talent in our country.”

He thanked ICC representative for Africa Patricia Kambarami for her support and role in motivating Namibia as a potential host.

He added: “I must also honour John Heynes, Operations Manager, for ensuring that all documents and information were submitted factual and on-time. Key role players in the country must now have commit to create high quality infrastructure to host events of this magnitude.” – musa@namibiadailynews.info