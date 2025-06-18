Trending Now
Home National Namibia calls on Commonwealth to back Africa’s free trade agenda
Namibia calls on Commonwealth to back Africa’s free trade agenda
National

Namibia calls on Commonwealth to back Africa’s free trade agenda

June 18, 2025

WINDHOEK, June 18  — Namibia on Wednesday called on Commonwealth member states to support the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), linking the continent’s integration efforts to wider global trade cooperation.

Speaking at the opening of the Commonwealth Business Summit in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi said stronger support from Commonwealth nations would help Africa increase intra-regional trade, attract investment, and accelerate industrialization.

“It is important that Africa increase intra-African trade, industrialize Africa, and attract investment in the continent,” she said. “I urge Commonwealth member states to support the efforts of the AfCFTA integration process.”

She highlighted that most member states represent developing and smaller economies amid rising geopolitical tensions, climate threats, trade disruptions, and food insecurity.

The minister stressed the need for a transformational agenda that focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises, women-led businesses, and digital trade.

Ashipala-Musavyi also encouraged business leaders and policymakers to explore investment opportunities in Namibia across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, logistics, agriculture, mining, and digital innovation.

The Commonwealth Business Summit is being held for the first time outside Britain and runs from Wednesday to Friday in Windhoek, alongside the 2025 Commonwealth Trade Ministers Meeting. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 106
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Otjomuru clinic handed over to government

June 22, 2018

Namibia launches financing facilities tailor-made for SMEs

November 6, 2019

First Pride Month event takes place at Keetmanshoop

June 12, 2022

U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord under...

September 19, 2017

Faculty of Computing hosts Tech Innovation Bazaar to...

May 20, 2019

Mali and Burkina Faso Show Support for Niger’s...

August 8, 2023

Services for mentally ill patients need upgdrade

August 25, 2017

NATO to send more troops to eastern Europe

March 24, 2022

Sport more than a game: Manuel

September 23, 2018

Bach Street renamed after Riruako

August 22, 2018