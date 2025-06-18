Namibia calls on Commonwealth to back Africa’s free trade agenda

WINDHOEK, June 18 — Namibia on Wednesday called on Commonwealth member states to support the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), linking the continent’s integration efforts to wider global trade cooperation.

Speaking at the opening of the Commonwealth Business Summit in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi said stronger support from Commonwealth nations would help Africa increase intra-regional trade, attract investment, and accelerate industrialization.

“It is important that Africa increase intra-African trade, industrialize Africa, and attract investment in the continent,” she said. “I urge Commonwealth member states to support the efforts of the AfCFTA integration process.”

She highlighted that most member states represent developing and smaller economies amid rising geopolitical tensions, climate threats, trade disruptions, and food insecurity.

The minister stressed the need for a transformational agenda that focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises, women-led businesses, and digital trade.

Ashipala-Musavyi also encouraged business leaders and policymakers to explore investment opportunities in Namibia across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, logistics, agriculture, mining, and digital innovation.

The Commonwealth Business Summit is being held for the first time outside Britain and runs from Wednesday to Friday in Windhoek, alongside the 2025 Commonwealth Trade Ministers Meeting. (Xinhua)

