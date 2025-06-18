6 illegal gold miners killed in central Angola

LUANDA, June 18 — At least six people involved in illegal gold mining have died in the last three days in the Calima commune in Angola’s central Huambo Province, local authorities have confirmed.

Five of the victims drowned when a canoe carrying gravel capsized, and a sixth was buried when a gold mine collapsed, said Alberto Satota, spokesperson for the local civil protection and firefighters.

Satota said on Tuesday that gold mining has attracted a growing number of explorers to the region who lack the necessary safety measures. This significantly increases the risk to the lives of those involved, a situation that is worrying local authorities and communities.

The Angolan Parliament enacted the Law to Combat Illegal Mining Activity in 2024, which criminalizes any illicit exploitation of mineral resources that harms civilian life, the environment, the economy, public health or local communities. (Xinhua)

