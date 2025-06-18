Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica 6 illegal gold miners killed in central Angola
6 illegal gold miners killed in central Angola
Africa

6 illegal gold miners killed in central Angola

June 18, 2025

LUANDA, June 18  — At least six people involved in illegal gold mining have died in the last three days in the Calima commune in Angola’s central Huambo Province, local authorities have confirmed.

Five of the victims drowned when a canoe carrying gravel capsized, and a sixth was buried when a gold mine collapsed, said Alberto Satota, spokesperson for the local civil protection and firefighters.

Satota said on Tuesday that gold mining has attracted a growing number of explorers to the region who lack the necessary safety measures. This significantly increases the risk to the lives of those involved, a situation that is worrying local authorities and communities.

The Angolan Parliament enacted the Law to Combat Illegal Mining Activity in 2024, which criminalizes any illicit exploitation of mineral resources that harms civilian life, the environment, the economy, public health or local communities. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 60
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Confucius Institute at University of Zimbabwe celebrates 15th...

March 11, 2023

AU stresses urgent need to transform education systems...

September 27, 2024

AU welcomes formation of South Sudan government of...

February 23, 2020

5 dead in Malawi due to Tropical Cyclone...

March 14, 2022

Eleven miners rescued in Zimbabwe gold mine flood

February 17, 2019

Gunmen attack Libyan PM convoy in Tripoli

February 11, 2022

Zambian president appoints new central bank governor

September 29, 2021

Horn of Africa officials reaffirm commitment to durable...

December 6, 2022

South Africa’s Zulu King dies at 72

March 12, 2021

Over 20 civilians killed in bombardment exchange in...

November 6, 2023