Finnish President Sauli Niinistö to embark on state visit to South Africa and Namibia

By Benjamin Wickham

HELSINKI, April 16 — President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, is set to make state visits to South Africa and Namibia from April 25 to 28, 2023. During his visit to South Africa, President Niinistö will meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss various topics such as the geopolitical situation, global challenges like climate change and food security, and the bilateral relations between Finland and South Africa. The two Presidents will also participate in a discussion event about the countries’ joint opportunities to use smart, safe, and sustainable solutions for promoting sustainable growth.

On April 26, President Niinistö will give a speech and interact with students at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, where he will discuss how to respond to common challenges in the era of shifting geopolitics. The President will also meet with local foreign policy experts.

On April 27, President Niinistö will travel to Windhoek, Namibia, where he will meet with President Hage G. Geingob to discuss the global political situation, global challenges, and the bilateral relations between Finland and Namibia. The President’s program will also include a wreath-laying ceremony at the Heroes’ Acre monument.

On April 28, the second day of the state visit to Namibia, President Niinistö will meet with the Prime Minister of Namibia, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, and the Speaker of the National Assembly of Namibia, Peter Hitjitevi Katjavivi. He will also participate in a business seminar to be held in Windhoek, where he will be accompanied by a business delegation comprising representatives from various business sectors.

President Niinistö’s last visit to South Africa was in 2013 when he attended the memorial service for President Nelson Mandela. The previous presidential visit from Finland to Namibia was made by President Halonen in 2011. This visit is expected to strengthen the ties between Finland and the two African countries and provide opportunities for cooperation and growth. – Namibia Daily News