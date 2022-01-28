Home Affairs to Move Into New Offices in February

WINDHOEK, JAN 28 – As from February 1 2022, the Khomas Regional Office and the current Home Affairs Offices will be moving to the New Head Offices opposite the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN.)

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Chief Public Relations Officer, Margaret Kalo: “The Khomas Regional Office and the Old Home Affairs located in town, corner of Casino street and Independence Avenue will be closed as of 28 January 2022. Kindly note that all telephone lines will be affected during the relocation process.”

The statement also advised that clients in need of birth registration to temporarily use their hospital-based facilities.

“These facilities are located at the maternity sections of Windhoek’s Central Hospital and Katutura Intermediate Hospital, while Rhino Park Private Hospital will be responsible for issuing death certificates.”

Kalo added that the initial period for the construction of the New Headquarters was from 1 April 2015 to 26 June 2018. However, due to cost-cutting measures experienced in 2016 and 2017, construction work was suspended and then resumed from 27 June 2018 to 1 September 2021.

At present, the Khomas Regional Offices are located in Windhoek’s Northern Industrial Area, while the Old Home Affairs Office is located in town, corner of Casino street and Independence Avenue.

The new Head Office is located in Windhoek North at the corner of Hosea Kutako Drive and Harvey Street Erf 6971, opposite the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN.) – musa@namibiadailynews.info