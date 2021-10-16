Trending Now
Home NationalEconomic Namibia reports drop in dimension stone production
Namibia reports drop in dimension stone production
Economic

Namibia reports drop in dimension stone production

October 16, 2021

WINDHOEK, Oct. 16 — Namibia’s dimension stone mining industry recorded a decline in output in 2020, producing 99,000 tonnes compared to 230,000 tonnes in 2019, Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo said Friday.
According to Alweendo, the country is continuing to make efforts to enhance the potential of the sector.
The two main rock types found in Namibia are granite and marble as well as sodalite.
Namibia has 13 active dimension stone mining operations, with dimension stone exported to China, South Africa, India and Italy.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 31
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia halts fuel hikes to boost economic growth

December 28, 2019

Omba Arts Trust battling poverty

June 5, 2018

Hackers steal 60 mln USD from Japanese cryptocurrency...

September 20, 2018

Large majority of German consumers supports EU ban...

April 12, 2019

MITSD’s Equipment Aid Scheme temporarily halted

September 23, 2018

Sudan rejects sabotage amid calls for protests against...

January 8, 2018

NamPort’s revenue rises to 73 mln USD

February 20, 2019

Fuel prices in Namibia increase for 2nd month

October 1, 2021

IMF expects Namibia’s economy to contract for third...

June 5, 2019

Annual inflation levels for transport, electricity surge

September 16, 2018