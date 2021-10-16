Namibia reports drop in dimension stone production

WINDHOEK, Oct. 16 — Namibia’s dimension stone mining industry recorded a decline in output in 2020, producing 99,000 tonnes compared to 230,000 tonnes in 2019, Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo said Friday.

According to Alweendo, the country is continuing to make efforts to enhance the potential of the sector.

The two main rock types found in Namibia are granite and marble as well as sodalite.

Namibia has 13 active dimension stone mining operations, with dimension stone exported to China, South Africa, India and Italy. (Xinhua)